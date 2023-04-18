The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee has been holding hearings on the next state budget. Yes, there are many claims on the funding. My concern is with all the clamor for funding priority, a legitimate issue is being ignored.

Shortage of home care workers a ‘real challenge’ for people with disabilities The median hourly wage for home care workers in Wisconsin is $13.65. “We’re competing with the Kwik Trips of the world," an agency leader said.

The governor tried to stimulate interest in the caregiver crisis three years ago with no success. Finally, the Department of Health Services is addressing the most critical issue: market based rates. Unfortunately, DHS has delayed its report until after the time it could be useful in the current deliberations. That delay will result again in special funding to keep care providers from leaving the industry.

Meanwhile, the managed care organizations are working to try to delay that report even further. These are the same so-called nonprofit organizations that are taking in enormous surpluses in revenue, over a hundred of millions of dollars. At the same time, insurance companies are attempting to acquire those nonprofit organizations.

You should ask yourself -- why would a for-profit company want to acquire a nonprofit? It might be because Wisconsin law says they can make 6% profit using state and federal taxpayer money. This is money that could be used for caregivers. Why can’t the Legislature provide caregivers with fair market-based rates.

Tim Hood, Middleton

