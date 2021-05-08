Lawmakers don't represent people -- Chris Quandt

I was disappointed by Rep. Mark Born's column in last Sunday's newspaper, "Gov. Evers’ state budget is unworkable, disappointing." The Beaver Dam Republican doesn't seem to believe in democracy for Wisconsin.

Referendums in many counties and municipalities throughout Wisconsin, along with well-respected polls such as the one by Quinnipiac, have shown repeatedly that Wisconsin’s citizens want the following things to happen in our state:

Redistricting that is completely transparent and is nonpartisan.

Expansion of Medicaid.

Legalization of medical marijuana.

Legalization of recreational marijuana.

Stronger gun control.

Born mentions none of these items in his column. Every single one of these items are desired by a majority of people in Wisconsin people, and many of them by a large majority.

Gov. Tony Evers has brought these items to the table. Born does not even address these items, many of which would absolutely increase tax revenue overall. The citizens of Wisconsin are not being represented by their politicians.