Lawmakers don't get spirit of Christmas -- Teresa Ludeking

To those who hold it dear, Christmas is something you hold in your heart. You recall the savior's birth story and all the gratitude and hope that event brings.

I think Christians know this, without the help of the recent stunt at the state Capitol by Reps. Paul Tittl, R-Manitowoc, and Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers. It is hard to measure how incredibly out of touch these two and their colleagues are with the needs of our state.

If their masters won't let them bring forth any legislation (while collecting more than $50,000 in salary plus per diem), then at least you would expect them to earn their keep by helping with unemployment claims, helping at COVID-19 testing sites, or doing contact tracing.

I don't get how putting up a tree in a closed public building eases suffering or inspires hope. I think you will find "his presence" in the work I mentioned much more so than feeding the war on Christmas myth and making yet another attempt to shame the governor during one of the most difficult times in our history.

Rather than tree ornaments from children that no one sees, the governor had students make cards for veterans.

That's the spirit of Christmas.

Teresa Ludeking, Milton