Lawmakers, court aided Trump's lies -- Robert Joynt

To ensure that no coup attempt ever happens again, we need to ask what and who enabled it. Two things are key: A network of lies fed the anger, and the violence was incited. These were the tinder and the flame.
As Wisconsinites, we need to answer the question of whether any of our government officials helped to add the tinder. Unfortunately, the answer is yes.
In the legislative branch, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, was a leader in spreading election lies in his role as chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee . Together with U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua and Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, Johnson joined in the efforts in Congress to question the election. Johnson dropped out after the riots, but Tiffany and Fitzgerald did not.
In the judicial branch, nearly every judge in the country decided or voted against efforts to overturn state elections, except three. They were Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices Patience Roggensack, Annette Ziegler and Rebecca Bradley.
These events will be in the history books as long as there is a United States of America. Our state did not cover itself in glory. We need to do better next time.
Robert Joynt, Madison