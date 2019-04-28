Asked to comment on the move by Republicans on the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee to strip proposals by Gov. Tony Evers to legalize medical cannabis and decriminalize small amounts of cannabis from the state budget, Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, called the governor's plans "off-the-wall scary."
The most recent Marquette Law School poll found that, unlike Darling, 83% of Wisconsinites do not find medical cannabis frightening at all, and in fact want lawmakers to legalize it immediately.
But what's truly "off-the-wall scary" is being diagnosed with serious illness, such as cancer, glaucoma, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis or Crohn's disease and knowing state lawmakers such as Sen. Darling have spent their entire careers standing the way of the supermajority of us who want medical cannabis to be a legal option alongside conventional care.
Thirty-three states and Washington, D.C., have already legalized medical cannabis. More than a million Wisconsinites cast votes in favor of legalization last November and this spring in local advisory referendums. But Sen. Darling, Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, and other Republican leaders do not care if they are forcing state residents to choose between breaking the law and medical need if they or a loved one gets sick.
They apparently do not care about democracy, either. Continuing to withhold this medicine is just cold-blooded.
Gary Storck, Madison