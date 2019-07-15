Over the weekend, President Donald Trump said that several progressive congressional Democrats should go back to the country from which they came and fix the mess back there.
As it turns out, all but one of the representatives he was referring to were born in the United States. So, yes, these members of Congress are trying to fix the mess of their country of origin. Unfortunately, the mess has been augmented by the president's own actions.
I wish them luck in trying to address the messes they find in their country of birth.
Dean Siewert, Madison