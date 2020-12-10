Lawmakers act like unruly children -- Bonnie Manning

It’s appalling and disheartening to read of the antics state Reps. Paul Tittl, R-Manitowoc, and Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, who installed a Christmas tree in the Capitol Rotunda in defiance of Gov. Tony Evers’ decision not to have a tree this year. The Capitol is closed.

The Legislature hasn’t approved legislation since April. In the meantime, the legislators at the Capitol appear to have been having fun at the expense of Wisconsin taxpayers, who are hard pressed from all directions due to the pandemic.

Enduring financial hardship that strikes at the basic security of keeping your house and feeding your family is difficult enough. But seeing these well-paid, do-nothing, elected people acting like frat boys, snickering and putting up an illicit tree, is disgusting. They have a secure income, health insurance, expense accounts, free office space, staff to assist them, and this is what we get.

To accept pay for not doing the job that was entrusted to you by your constituents sits poorly with me, and I hope more than a few others. We need people of integrity and purpose, worthy of receiving the hard-earned money that’s being paid to them. Too many aren’t.

They should all have to work for their living instead of behaving like overgrown, unruly children.