Lawmaker insulted our young citizens -- Scott P. Lauder

Rep. Lee Snodgrass, D-Appleton, owes an apology to the Wisconsin residents between the ages of 18 and 25.

In the Jan. 21 article "Gun rights expansions approved," she implies that because the prefrontal cortex of the brain is not fully developed until the age of 25, that younger people cannot make rational decisions and should be prohibited from doing so where firearms are concerned.

These people are the same age as our brave service men and women commanding the world’s most advanced and deadly weaponry. Does she also believe that these people do not have the mental acuity to vote, obtain driver's licenses, get abortions and other adult duties until they reach the age of 25? Her comments do not match years of evidence supporting the mental abilities of people in this age group.

Snodgrass should apologize to our young citizens.

Scott P. Lauder, Webster 

