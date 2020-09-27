 Skip to main content
Lawlessness from the top down -- Patricia S. Rogeberg
The current occupant of the White House likes to call himself the "law and order president" while campaigning from state to state, refusing to wear a face mask even when it is mandated, and encouraging his followers to do likewise. There is no penalty for his or their flagrant disregard for the law.

Congress has subpoenaed some of Trump's staff and Cabinet members, and they simply refuse to testify. What about the penalties for disregarding a subpoena? In the past, people have gone to jail for refusing to comply with a subpoena.

In Kenosha, vigilantes walking down the middle of the street carrying long guns are offered water bottles by the police. One of these vigilantes, a 17-year-old, killed two people and badly injured another.

And here in Madison, "protesters" set up grills in the middle of the Beltline. Doesn't sound like a protest to me, more like a cookout. Was anyone ticketed or arrested? How is this allowed?

Lawlessness at every level has become rampant in our country. Our kids and teens see it from the top down. Why should anyone respect the law when it has no bite? It's all on the honor system and, right now, honor is not high on the list of things our kids are learning.

Patricia S. Rogeberg, Madison

