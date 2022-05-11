Law must reflect support for rights -- Nancy Vedder-Shults

In 1973 the U.S. Supreme Court voted 7-2 for Roe v. Wade, with six justices appointed by Republicans on the court. Today’s conservative Supreme Court justices are poised to overturn that same ruling, which has been the law of the land for almost 50 years.

Depending on which polls you read, 60% to 70% of Americans believe that women should have access to abortion, while somewhat over half believe some restrictions should be placed on its availability.

It’s time for our nation’s elected representatives to create a law that regulates this medical procedure in a way that reflects what American citizens want, since the Supreme Court seems unable to do that.

If we want women to have the same rights as men in our democracy, then women need to be able to control their own bodies, just like men do. This is the cornerstone of women’s freedom and women’s rights.

Nancy Vedder-Shults, Madison