Law enforcement needs real reform -- Jennifer Parker

Police had no reason for using force against George Floyd other than to demonstrate the officer’s dominance and entitlement. As a therapist, I have witnessed how racial injustice negatively impacts mental health. I also know being treated unjustly gets vented at home, creating more victims.

Myths about blacks encourage implicit bias that results in injustice. Though they are seen as more dangerous, they are no more violent than whites. Poverty and stress increase the incidence in all populations.

Most police are just and well-intentioned officers. I applaud them when they stand up for protesters’ rights and against injustice. When leaders do not hold those who cross the line accountable, they hurt the credibility of the whole force. Officers face more hostility, increased stress and distrust.

I have read that many police unions inhibit reform. I support unions 100%. But no union -- whether construction, teacher, or police -- should protect its members against the consequences of their behavior.

I call on community leaders to investigate and implement needed reforms to our law enforcement system. We need to face the ways in which we don’t live up to the ideals we espouse. The peace and cohesion of our community depends on it.

Jennifer Parker, Madison