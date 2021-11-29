Law can't condone vigilante behavior -- Dean Siewert

It's been over a week since the Rittenhouse case was completed in court. It's been impossible to get it out of my mind.
Kyle Rittenhouse was photographed the night of the shooting with a semi-automatic rifle across his chest while still sporting his baby fat. He came from out of state, and was carrying a gun he should not have had, into a situation in which he had no business.
While many people had guns, only he couldn't keep his cool enough to not shoot people. While he argued he was protecting property, he showed immaturity by thinking that property held more value than human lives. And despite all that, the judge and jury were convinced that no laws were broken. They would have you think all this behavior is fine.
It seems clear that if no laws indicate this was undesirable behavior, then we need some new laws. Why do we want vigilantes coming looking for trouble in Wisconsin? Why is it acceptable to escalate a situation and then claim self-defense? If laws are not put in place to stop behavior like this, the phrase "Let's head up to Wisconsin for some hunting" will take on a whole new meaning.
Dean Siewert, Madison