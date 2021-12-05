Law before court should be unconstitutional -- Robert E. Miller

It is unconscionable to ban abortions at a point in time when many women do not yet know they are pregnant. At 16 weeks a fetus is about 4½ inches tall and weighs only about 3½ ounces. That is way too small for many women to realize a fetus is there. A cutoff point of 15 or 16 weeks is at least 10 weeks too short.
From another perspective, the 15th week is far too early to say human life is in a woman's womb. The entirety of every human life takes place only in a human's brain. Until a fetus has a functioning human brain, it is not yet a human being.
Finally, if God didn't talk to you personally, then anything you have been told about "when life begins" by friends, family or religious organizations is 100% hearsay or conjecture, and you're not obliged to believe anything that was said.
And if the U.S. Supreme Court doesn't declare the case before them unconstitutional, they will go down in history as some of the least impartial, most biased and most misogynistic U.S. Supreme Court members in the history of this republic.
Robert E. Miller, Madison