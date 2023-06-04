Our 45th president was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation of character. He was directed to pay a total of $5 million, due to the verdict. It’s beginning to look like one of our trusted values — “no one is above the law” — may still be held high and valued by our courts.

I trust that most of us Americans still believe in law and order, and trust in one another. Accountability is a key component of “law and order.” This concept of “law and order” has historically been grounded in the Republican Party, and we hope that continues to be a solid value.

I guess these values are all part of what we as children learned in school about the concept of democracy. Long live democracy, and God bless America.

Paul Kristoffersen, Fontana