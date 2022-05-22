Latin education is still relevant -- Sally Isige

I was most dismayed to learn that, not only is Latin only taught in one Madison high school, but it is being discontinued.

Latin is still in use in many disciplines -- medicine, law, astronomy and other sciences -- and is the basis for several European languages. Learning it also helps to understand English grammar. I took Latin for four years in high school and still find it useful after 60 years.

I ask the school district to not only keep the one class but expand it to all the city's high schools.

Sally Isige, Madison