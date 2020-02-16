Later bar time won't help with OWIs -- Walter Meyer

A bipartisan bill is moving through the state Assembly allowing bars to remain open until 4 a.m. during the the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee this summer.
Yet every day people in our community are arrested for their third, fourth and fifth offense for operating while intoxicated. Just last month someone was arrested for their 12th time. Just two people were recently killed in Milwaukee by suspected drunken drivers. And now they want to leave the bars open until 4 a.m.? Seriously? When will this madness end?
What will it take to get a bipartisan resolution to stop the weak and ineffective laws regarding repeat offenders? I bet if state lawmakers lost loved ones to drunken drivers, we would get some meaningful legislation.
Walter Meyer, Madison