Large solar farms aren't the answer -- Jim Elleson

A study reported in the Oct. 26 State Journal story "Crucial steps may work" concluded that Wisconsin could eliminate carbon emissions with an investment of $100 billion for large solar and wind farms and giant transmission lines. But we have some easy opportunities to reduce carbon without such huge expense.

First, the authors started with the prerequisite to "keep the lights on 24 hours a day year-round." But what about the potential for carbon reduction through conservation? One need only drive through any Wisconsin city at midnight to see that many lights are on that may not be necessary. The easiest way to reduce carbon emissions and save on energy bills is to turn off the lights (and other devices) when not needed.

Second, the authors assumed that renewable energy would come from huge solar and wind installations, but didn't highlight distributed energy options. It seems obvious that solar panels in hundreds of thousands of backyards, with the electricity used close to where it's produced, would be preferable to hundreds of thousands of panels in massive arrays taking up valuable farmland and requiring giant transmission lines.

The utilities and transmission line builders profit from the $100 billion "investment," but the money comes from everyone who pays electricity bills.

Jim Elleson, Black Earth