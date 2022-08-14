Large items can still be picked up -- Carol Gillen

A year or so ago, the city of Madison changed its policy for picking up large items such as mattresses and furniture left on city terraces. Before then, city trucks would pick up the items during routine rounds. Now, you need to fill out an online form for pickup.

Recently, some large items gradually accumulated near where I live in the Bassett neighborhood. I called the city and the next morning the pile was completely gone. Thank you city staff -- you rock.

No need to let large items pile up on your terrace. Just fill out the online form.

Carol Gillen, Madison