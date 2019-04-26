The author of Monday's letter to the editor "'You're welcome' is right response" thinks that "no problem" is an inappropriate response to "thank you." "You're welcome" is the author's favored response.
This is one of the most arbitrary aspects of language. In Spanish, one appropriate response to "thank you" is "no hay problema," which literally translates to "there is no problem."
Languages change. If we could speak with Shakespeare, we wouldn't understand much of what he had to say, and he wouldn't understand us very well. Standing up to changing language is like standing up to the changing tide. It will roll you over. And you sound cranky.
Language is your toy. When I am asked how I am doing, I frequently respond, "So good that if I were but a mere mortal, I would think this were perfection. But for me it is just another day on Olympus."
How is "you're welcome" a better response to "thank you"? When you think about it, "you're welcome" really means "glad you came to visit."
Hang loose.
Dan Thomson, Madison