Landmarks failed to protect building-- John Rolling

I am deeply disappointed that the Madison Landmarks Commission approved the demolition of the Centre Seven building on the Capitol Square.

Perhaps the commissioners who agreed to demolition were distracted by the promise of a shiny new replacement project. Maybe they found justification in the claim that Centre Seven lacks historical integrity due to remodeling in the 1970s. Or perhaps they feared the City Council would overturn a negative commission decision.

None of these reasons is legitimate under the ordinances establishing the Landmarks Commission itself.

Nothing in the powers and duties given to the Landmarks Commission under Madison's Code of Ordinances 33.19(2) gives the commission responsibility for economic development nor do the standards for landmark status specify consideration of financial cost/benefits.

Second, if the commissioners believe that Centre Seven lacks historical integrity, then the ordinance provides a mechanism for rescinding landmark designation. Third, since the full City Council has the power to overrule the Landmarks Commission, the commission avoided its duty to defend our landmarks by capitulating before the fact.