Landmarks board failed to save site -- Ginny White

Thank you for your recent article about the Landmarks Commission’s ill-advised approval of a developer’s request to build a house behind the historic Old Spring Tavern on Nakoma Road. The commission failed to defend the long-term interests of our community.

The Landmarks Commission considered the request at a July meeting, despite knowing that two commissioners would be absent and that there was widespread opposition to the plan.

I listened to over two hours of the discussion via Zoom. The experience left me wondering if the commissioners had bothered to visit the property or read the many letters and email messages from concerned residents.

The vote of the commissioners was 2-2, with the chairwoman casting a tiebreaking vote in favor of allowing the proposal to proceed. I’m disappointed that a consequential decision such as this was made, essentially, by one unelected person.

The developer cares only for self-enrichment without regard for the historical significance of the house and yard, including a 300-year-old walnut tree. It’s disappointing to find out that Madison residents cannot rely on the Landmarks Commission to protect historic properties for posterity.

Once a landmark such as the Old Spring Tavern has been defiled, there’s no going back.

Ginny White, Madison