The State Journal article "County to turn trash to gas" on Friday started with a misleading phrase: “Trash thrown away by Dane County residents will now help reduce greenhouse gas emissions… .” This phrase suggests if trash volume increases, greenhouse gas emissions will decline. The actual situation is different.

Dane County begins turning gas from landfill's trash into vehicle fuel The county had long been trapping the methane and other gases emitted from the heaps of garbage at the landfill to be used for electricity, but the county is now using that resource to create and sell compressed natural gas (CNG), a more eco-friendly vehicle fuel than gasoline and diesel.

Dane County has taken steps to reduce the volume of methane from being released into the atmosphere at county landfills. Methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, is produced when wasted food and other organic materials decay in the absence of oxygen in landfills. The county is capturing this methane for eventual combustion as an energy source, resulting in carbon dioxide, a less harmful greenhouse gas. Moreover, as an energy source for county vehicles, methane combustion produces somewhat less carbon dioxide than either gasoline or diesel fuel.

Rather than using landfills to produce the least-evil greenhouse gas, we can find better ways to manage organic waste. For example, by composting organic material, aerated sufficiently to allow the presence of oxygen, the production of methane is greatly reduced.

Landfill methane bought and sold in energy markets should be subject to a carbon fee to better promote clean energy alternatives, such as composting.

Bruce Beck, Madison