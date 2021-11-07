Landfill is bad for golf course -- Mitch Cohen

The city and county plans for Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison, as reported in the State Journal's Oct. 30 story "Landfill focus is reuse," smack of extreme disingenuousness.

Do the folks running the show think that golfers are dumb enough to believe that this plan was hatched only last year when the city's plans to close 18 holes at that wonderful facility were made public? Do they think it will be at all possible to play an enjoyable round right nextdoor to the creation and operation of a garbage dump with all the heavy equipment the latter will entail? Much less the bad smell and noise?

This plan is going to ruin the entire facility. There is not even a mention of investing any of the $32 million budgeted for the first phase of the project into the remaining 18 holes to upgrade them into a course that golfers would be willing to play.

It must be that local government leaders do not care about golf because they feel it is "upscale." It isn't -- it's the "average Joe" out there on the city courses. These folks aren't playing at the country clubs.

Mitch Cohen, Verona