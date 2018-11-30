I encourage the Republicans not to hold a lame-duck session to take away powers of the incoming state elected officials who were voted in by the people.
It is entirely predictable that the Republican caucus would do such a thing in today's environment. I am so sick of the Republican way of government in Wisconsin.
I spent over 28 years in the U.S. Army. During that time, I was proud to be from Wisconsin and to brag about how the people seemed to be the priority of the state. Not anymore.
I'd love to see the Republicans prove me wrong in my belief that they are only interested in keeping their power. A special session to retain or increase their power is ridiculous. It's mostly because of gerrymandering that these Republicans are still in the Legislature at all. What a joke.
Joan Arnold, Rudolph