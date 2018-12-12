Obvious losers in the Republicans’ lame-duck legislative blitz are many: disenfranchised voters, Wisconsin’s one-time reputation for clean government, basic tenets of democracy, and all Wisconsin residents who will be hurt by short-sighted, mean-spirited policies that affect our state’s quality of education, environment, health care, infrastructure, economy, social safety net and more.
Having gotten almost everything they wanted, the Republican legislators might appear to be winners. In reality, however, they are the biggest losers because of what they have lost: their integrity, honor, decency, fairness and moral center. These are priceless.
Almost 2,000 years ago Jesus asked rhetorically in Mathew 16:26, "What does it profit a man if he shall gain the whole world and lose his own soul?” The men and women whose votes in the lame-duck session put party before the people they’re supposed to represent would do well to consider this question. Was their victory worth the price they paid for it?
Nancy Sanborn, Madison