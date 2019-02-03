In our recent election for governor, Tony Evers won and Scott Walker lost.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, are obviously not happy about this, nor was Walker.
So prior to former Gov. Walker's departure, they held a lame-duck session to pass laws curtailing the governor's and attorney general's powers -- completely ignoring the will of the majority of the people of Wisconsin.
Gov. Walker signed the bill. If not unconstitutional, it sure is a slap in the face to the constituents they purportedly represent. Abuse of power? Many think so.
Now we the taxpayers are the ones paying for the lawsuits and lawyers' fees resulting from the actions of Speaker Vos, Sen. Fitzgerald and former Gov. Walker. How is this constructive use of taxpayer money? How is this fairly representing the will of the people of Wisconsin who participate in the election process?
Regardless of who you politically support, this is a blatant disregard of not only the election results but of the powers of the offices they hold.
Shame on them. I hope the constituents of their districts recognize this and vote them out the next election. We should spend our money on accomplishing this.
Amanda Kemnitz, Madison