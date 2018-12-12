The intent of these lame-duck bills recently passed by our Republican state legislators is to revise long-standing roles within our branches of state government.
Clearly this is partisan, and based solely on the fact that members of the opposing party won the governor and attorney general races. Also contributing is that almost all of the legislators who voted for this, due in part to how districts were drawn after the 2010 election, feel politically safe in passing this lame-duck legislation.
I hope Gov. Scott Walker vetoes these measures. It is a better legacy for our current governor to consider. As an independent voter who carefully considers issues and candidates on a case-by-case basis, I think Gov. Walker vetoing the bills is a balanced way to respond to the outcome of the November election.
John Becker, Madison