Gov. Scott Walker, in his twilight days as governor, is facing the toughest decision of his eight-year tenure. Does he cynically ignore the will of the majority of voters, or does he demonstrate leadership, choosing to veto a handful of bills that were un-democratically rammed through the Legislature by cowardly, petty lawmakers deceitfully clamoring to retain political power?
Imagine years from now, busloads of school children viewing Gov. Walker's portrait in the Wisconsin Historical Society, hanging alongside the great Wisconsin governors. Underneath his picture the inscription might read:
- “A Sniveling Coward”: He behaved as a resentful, vindictive child who signed a pile of 11th-hour bills to suppress the will of the people.
Or it could read:
- “A 21st Century Visionary”: He showed courageous leadership, vetoing corrupt legislation, choosing to preserve a strong culture of democracy, transparency, fairness and equity.
It’s Gov. Walker's choice how he wants to be remembered.
Martin A. Preizler, Madison