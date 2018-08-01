Thank you very much for the series, "The Yahara Lakes | Giants among us."

The State Journal is providing such interesting and factual information about these Madison-area lakes. I bet any boaters, fishermen, farmers and adventurers would agree. I am devouring these articles each day and look forward to the rest of the series.

It's such a nice break to read about our connection to the water rather than politics, murders and the world's problems.

Sheila Worthen, Columbus