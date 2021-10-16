LaFarge Dam may have helped Kickapoo -- Jim Nettum

Last Sunday's article "A proposed model for flood prevention in US" featured the modification and mitigation measures Soldiers Grove has taken. It also revived memories of the flooding on the Kickapoo River.

Watch now: A model in Soldiers Grove for a national approach to flooding A new book by one of those who pushed for moving the Crawford County village to higher ground in the 1970s believes more communities will need to take that approach as storms worsen and aging dams and levees need costly repairs and upgrades that may not help ease flooding.

I agree with the notion that if you chose to build in a floodplain, be prepared to pay the cost of flood damage. But that region of the Kickapoo Valley could have been helped by the LaFarge Dam, defunded in 1974. Sens. Gaylord Nelson and Bill Proxmire pulled their support for the project due to environmental (pressure from the Sierra Club) and fiscal concerns (that it was too expensive of a project for such a poor area).

The death knell was a University of Wisconsin study that predicted the reservoir would be eutrophic due to agriculture runoff, which sounds like Madison lakes. But many of the agricultural practices of that time are gone now with the demise of small dairy operations in the watershed.