LaFarge Dam may have helped Kickapoo -- Jim Nettum
Last Sunday's article "A proposed model for flood prevention in US" featured the modification and mitigation measures Soldiers Grove has taken. It also revived memories of the flooding on the Kickapoo River.

I agree with the notion that if you chose to build in a floodplain, be prepared to pay the cost of flood damage. But that region of the Kickapoo Valley could have been helped by the LaFarge Dam, defunded in 1974. Sens. Gaylord Nelson and Bill Proxmire pulled their support for the project due to environmental (pressure from the Sierra Club) and fiscal concerns (that it was too expensive of a project for such a poor area).

The death knell was a University of Wisconsin study that predicted the reservoir would be eutrophic due to agriculture runoff, which sounds like Madison lakes. But many of the agricultural practices of that time are gone now with the demise of small dairy operations in the watershed.

In addition to flood protection, the reservoir was intended to promote recreation and thus provide an economic boost to the area. That idea was diminished as the local populace was considered disinclined or not capable of creating recreational venues.

Would the dam be a panacea to the flooding of the Kickapoo? No. But I think the residents of the area deserved better.

Jim Nettum, Madison

