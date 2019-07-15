We should give back the Statue of Liberty.
The words "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free" no longer apply under the Trump administration. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency raids and the detention in retched conditions of those President Donald Trump deems undesirable are reminiscent of Germany under Adolph Hitler.
President Trump is destroying the soul of America.
If Lady Liberty could lower her torch and weep, I'm sure she would do so. We must wake up to what this country has become under President Trump before it's too late to redeem ourselves.
Sally Lee, Monona