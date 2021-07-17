Lack of vaccine ads is surprising -- Mark Koerner

Growing up in the 1960s, it seemed to me like one out of every 20 TV commercials was a public service announcement urging young people not to smoke. We had anti-smoking posters in the halls of my elementary school and, as I got older, in my high school guidance office.
Nonprofit organizations ran full-page anti-tobacco ads in various magazines. Additionally, the American Cancer Society or some similar group erected gruesome anti-smoking billboards for our viewing displeasure.
I thought that by this point during the current pandemic, we’d see a similar in-your-face vaccine propaganda effort -- that every time I turned on the radio, walked through a public building or drove down the street, I’d be subjected to yet another message urging me to get vaccinated.
But that hasn’t happened, even though the effort to get shots in our arms has stalled. To its credit, the Ad Council -- the advertising industry’s public service arm -- has come up with its own ads. But like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s warnings, they seem low budget and only half awake.
Maybe some future historian will write a history of our national response to this pandemic. That book could be called, "The Un-Mobilized Society."
Mark Koerner, Madison