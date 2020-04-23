Lack of tests leads to Russian roulette -- Heidi Hallett

Many people in Wisconsin with COVID-19 symptoms have reportedly gone to the doctor and been told they probably have it. Then they are sent home to recover in quarantine. They are not tested because we still don’t have enough tests to use on younger people who aren’t sick enough.

These cases are not counted in the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ confirmed case numbers. We know more cases are out there, including asymptomatic carriers, most of whom aren’t reflected in the official counts.

Countries that have had more success (meaning fewer deaths per capita) in handling their COVID-19 outbreaks have done so by combining social distancing with early, widespread testing. Widespread testing includes tracing and testing close contacts and quarantining anyone who tests positive for two weeks at home.

This is not a political conspiracy. It is common-sense public health management. Relaxing restrictions without having adequate testing capabilities in place would be akin to playing Russian roulette.

Heidi Hallett, Oconomowoc