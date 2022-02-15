Lack of primary is bad for democracy -- Wally Meyer

Normally, Madison residents would be heading to the polls to cast ballots for the School Board and the Wisconsin Court of Appeal. But not today.

Unfortunately, not enough candidates are seeking these positions to warrant runoffs and the need for a competitive spring primary.

People have grown emboldened to express their feelings and to attack and bully -- those who don’t share their same thoughts and beliefs.

Mary Jo Walters dropped out of the Madison School Board race because of the backlash about her views on the transgender community. Back in 2020 for a state Assembly race, Democratic challenger Robert Prailes withdrew his candidacy against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, because of “some really ugly and personal attacks.”

No matter how you feel about potential candidates, we can all agree that they need to be educated, brave and committed to run for public office. I just wish more candidates were qualified and courageous.

Wally Meyer, Madison