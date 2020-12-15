Lack of masks has prolonged pandemic -- Daryl Sisson

We got our fist big snowstorm in Madison over the weekend.
I had to put on snow boots, a parka, snow hat, gloves and a scarf just to walk the dog. It took me a few minutes to get ready to go outside. The atmosphere around me has turned unfavorable in Wisconsin, and I'll have to spend this time over and over again in the coming months.
I could rant against the weather for restricting my "personal freedom" to dress as I want, but I'd rather feel safe and warm.
This year, the atmosphere has turned unfavorable for every human in the world due to COVID-19. Still, millions of Americans won't take the time to put on masks. It takes 2 seconds to slip on a mask every time we're going around other people, and it takes 1 more second to slip it off afterward.
To the millions of Americans who argue "personal freedom" as an excuse, your selfishness has prolonged both our national health and economic crises. Plus, tens of thousands of lives could have been saved if we had worn masks all along.
But "personal freedom," right? Wrong. Starting immediately, just wear masks -- it's quick and easy to be a responsible human being.
Daryl Sisson, Madison
