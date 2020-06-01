Lack of leadership enables rioting -- Mike Ripp

The recent lack of effective leadership in Madison is showing us that those in charge cannot, will not and are apparently clueless on how to lead effectively.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The peaceful discussion on George Floyd ended days ago and Madison is enabling the thugs to control the city. Peaceful demonstration is, and always has been, an effective tool to use in our democracy. Rioting and hate speech are not effective tools, and a logical person must label this to be the domestic terrorism that it is. It cannot be tolerated. It seems the Madison mayor lacks the skills and common sense to govern.

Local and national news sources need to throttle back on second-by-second coverage or they will continue to further worsen our plight. The media must not incite the people. Most importantly we need to support real leadership that will protect us, support our police and not further feed and encourage the thugs.

Mike Ripp, Waunakee