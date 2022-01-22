Lack of confidence is manufactured -- Bob Voss

I am tired of hearing that we need to change voting laws so that people will again develop confidence in the outcome of elections in the United States.
I have been voting for over 50 years and have been a poll worker for about 10 years and have never heard of a lack of "voter confidence" until this past presidential election. Why is there a lack of confidence?
The answer is very simple and clear: We had a paranoid president who couldn’t believe that he could possibly be defeated. He started the “big lie” so he wouldn’t have to admit that he was legitimately defeated. The worst part about it is that we had so many Republican politicians who either believed him or were too afraid to admit the truth for fear of repercussions.
When Republican governors in the swing states verified that the votes were accurate, and when the recounts also verified their accuracy with no significant voter fraud, why are we debating the true outcome of the election?
If these Republicans want to renew "voter confidence," they need to quit lying to the citizens of the United States and do some actual work for a change.
Bob Voss, Monticello