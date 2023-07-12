During recent reports on tax policy in the state budget (indeed, in discussion of tax policies in general) we often hear about the need for special considerations for “job creators.”

Just who would those “job creators” be?

Newborns need a nanny, babysitter or other caretaker -- it’s a job to care for babies and children. As that baby proceeds through life, that person creates more jobs — for teachers, coaches, advisors and more.

All of us, as we simply move through life, create jobs. We eat -- so farmers, grocery stores and restaurants are needed. All of us move about somehow --so jobs for auto mechanics, car sales staff, gas station attendants, bus drivers, airline pilots, and bike shop employees are created. Those who commit crimes create jobs for law enforcement, judges, prison guards and probation officers. Approaching and at death, we create jobs for caregivers, memorial monument makers and funeral directors.

I’ve long wondered why the labor of child birth, risking your life to bring new little job creators into this world, isn’t considered work for tax and pay purposes.

All of us -- from birth to death -- create jobs.

Dorothy Thompson, Richland Center