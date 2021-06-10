Lab leak wouldn't vindicate Trump -- Phillip Gathright

Tuesday's letter to the editor, "Wuhan lab theory isn't loony anymore," came to the defense of former President Donald Trump about his Wuhan lab leak conspiracy theory.

The letter seems to think that the recent concern that the COVID-19 virus was accidentally released from that lab in China vindicates the last president. It does not.

Trump's claims were made evidence-free and in a vain effort to cast blame away from his own miserable response to the pandemic. His insistence on calling it "the China Virus" was racist and led many of his followers to attack Americans of Asian ancestry.

His core theme was that the Chinese government had purposely released COVID-19 to cripple the U.S. economy, which is ridiculous since they would have had no way to know the outcome.

Phillip Gathright, Madison