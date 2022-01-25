La Follette failed to protect student -- Margaret Benbow

I was shocked by Thursday's story "Mom: Student bullied for months before beating," about the recent battering of a special needs student at La Follette High School in Madison.

La Follette student was bullied for months before beating that sent him to hospital, parent says In an effort to protect her son, Heather Colbert said she asked for him to be removed from school two months ago due to bullying.

He was attacked so violently that he will need reconstructive surgery. This happened after he had been bullied for months, his mother said.

School staff were aware of this, but their response was to schedule a "restorative" session, meant to restore trust. But that did not work. After he had been attacked and badly injured in school, staff members made the incredible decision not to call the police or emergency services.

I wonder what they thought their job was. If it wasn't to protect a vulnerable student, whom they'd already failed in the past, what could it be? If the mother isn't already aggressively suing the school, she should. It seems to be the only way to make them pay attention.

Margaret Benbow, Madison