La Follete's team is special this year -- Claude Smit

In 1978, I was on the coaching staff that brought a Division I state championship to Winston Churchill High School of Potomac, Maryland. That experience showed me the sustained effort it takes for such an achievement.
Saturday night, I witnessed the thrilling home-court victory of the Madison La Follette boys basketball team over Sun Prairie. I would like to congratulate the coaches, players, students, faculty and administration of La Follette for their discipline, behavior, organization and sportsmanship.
I wish them well as they continue their quest toward a state championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Claude Smit, Madison