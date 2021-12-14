Kyle Rittenhouse needs an apology from Joe Biden -- Tom Stalowski

President Joe Biden owes Kyle Rittenhouse an apology. Rather than listening to the facts of the case in Kenosha and allowing justice to take its course, the president jumped to a conclusion and suggested Rittenhouse was a white supremacist.
As we have learned, nothing could be further from the truth. Despite the media’s best efforts to promote its agenda, the Rittenhouse case had nothing to do with race. It is paramount that a sitting president allows the justice system to work and accept the verdict with courage, even if it isn’t the most popular decision for him politically.
Tom Stalowski, Oregon