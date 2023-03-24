Emily Kuhn is uniquely qualified to be Middleton’s next mayor. She has trained for this by earning a master’s degree in public policy and economic development from the University of Minnesota. She has worked for the federal government for 20 years managing people on large projects with big budgets.

I have seen Kuhn collaborate with constituents and colleagues in Dane County and adjoining communities. She considers multiple viewpoints when making decisions. She is quick to respond to Middleton’s changing needs whether planned or reacting to a natural disaster like the 2018 flood.

Kuhn is committed to preserving safe and healthy neighborhoods. Her special interests include improving infrastructure (such as roads, transit and trails), supporting safety (such as police, firefighters and paramedics), addressing affordable housing needs and protecting the conservancy and parks.

Middleton is fortunate to have such a highly qualified, experienced leader running for mayor. I urge you to vote for Kuhn on April 4.

Ginny Corwin, Middleton

The Mendota Marsh collection