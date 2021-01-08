Kudos to Madison's snow removal crew -- Maureen Engelberger

I want to express my gratitude to the Madison snow removal employee who saw me attempting to shovel a huge snow drift that the grader had plowed in front of my driveway on Dec. 30, 2020.
A crew member operating a bulldozer was removing the snow in the intersection in front of my house. When he finished, the driver came over and moved the snow drift to both sides of my driveway onto the terrace. It might have been good timing, but I was so appreciative of his kind act that he made my holiday even better.
The snow removal crews do an outstanding job, and this employee needs to be given kudos for his kindness.
Maureen Engelberger, Madison