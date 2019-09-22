Colt, the company that manufacturers the infamous military style AR-15, which has been used in multiple attacks against innocent civilians, has announced plans to stop making this weapon for the civilian market. Good for Colt!
Finally, a company has surfaced that has some sense of responsibility and reason. These weapons were manufactured for one purpose, and that is to kill humans. They are ugly, uncomfortable to shoot, and certainly are not a necessary component of any hunter's equipment.
Just so no one misunderstands, I am a hunter and have been since I was old enough to buy a license. I own several weapons, but none with a detachable magazine that holds more than five rounds. While in the army, I qualified with the AR-15, so I do have some personal experience.
Gary E. Gundlach, Wauzeka