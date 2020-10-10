Kriss Marion is best southwestern Wisconsin seat in the Assembly -- William Holland

A few years back, I went to a community event and heard Kriss Marion speak on local issues. I researched her and found that what she said made sense. I admired her concern for family farms, clean water, clean air, open government, the evil effect of big money in politics and her views on gerrymandering, nonpartisanship and health care.
I worked with her in bringing a democratic voice to Lafayette County citizens when she helped push passage of the “We The People” resolution though the county board, supporting the elimination of the “big money” effect on our government, and removing “corporate personhood” from its corrupting effects on politicians.
I worked with her in an unsuccessful attempt to gain Lafayette County Board support for a referendum to end gerrymandering in Wisconsin. Despite her full-throated support, the entrenched powers of Lafayette County failed to support democracy, seeing fit to not take action on the issue. Lafayette County, we’ll be back.
Vote for Marion in southwestern Wisconsin's 51st Assembly District.
William Holland, Monroe
