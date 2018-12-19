The front page of last Saturday's State Journal carried an obituary for Bill Kraus. It described Kraus as "a longtime Republican strategist who was respected by political foes and allies alike for using his intelligence, common sense and grace to orchestrate compromise solutions in state government."

Longtime GOP strategist Bill Kraus dies Tommy Thompson: "Kraus was a throwback to a different era of politics"

On the same page was a picture of Gov. Scott Walker signing a package of Republican-backed legislation that "restricts early voting and weakens the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general brushing aside complaints that he is enabling a brazen power grab and ignoring the will of voters." What has happened to the Republican Party?

Also, do not forget that on a July Fourth weekend in 2015, in the dead of night, Republican leadership in the Legislature tried to amend the open records law.

I would really like to know what former Gov. Tommy Thompson feels about what is going on. He was also respected by foes and allies alike.

Bill Bessire, Sun Prairie