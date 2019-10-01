Thank you to the Madison City Council, Madison School Board and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. Their efforts have finally succeeded in driving a good and decent man from the Madison Police Department.
Chief Mike Koval announced his retirement on Sunday. Clearly he'd had enough of the total lack of cooperation and constant criticism from local government "leaders," who have shown time and again their bias against the Madison Police Department. In every interaction I've had with an officer, each one spoke extremely well of and had great respect for Chief Koval -- as a boss and as a person.
I can only imagine what our city "leaders" want in the next police chief and how difficult it is going to be in the future to recruit new officers when they know this city doesn't stand behind its Police Department. Maybe the city will name Brenda Konkel or Matthew Braunginn to the position and finally achieve what they've wanted all along: an ineffective "community police force."
Thank you, Chief Koval, for a job well done -- a job a lesser person would have left long ago. Enjoy your well-earned retirement.
Steve Beier, Madison