I think I speak for many when I say it is incredibly sad we have lost Mike Koval as our chief of police in Madison.
He is one of our own, born and raised in Madison. Almost his entire adult life has been devoted to this city and its citizens. A couple of years ago, Chief Koval came to our home on a Saturday evening (which should have been his personal time) to listen to our concerns and assure us he cared about us and would keep our concerns in his mind. It was the kind of visit I would never have expected, and one that could only come from a person whose whole heart belonged to our city and the people who live here.
Things have changed in our city. It's become rougher, more dangerous and more divided -- as has our country. The man who has been our greatest guardian has been driven out. Now, when we most need his skills and dedication, we will be without them. And a man who bleeds Madison will have to find other ways to expend his considerable energies.
Thank you, Chief Koval, for a lifetime of dedication and a job well done. You will be sorely missed.
Patricia S. Rogeberg, Madison