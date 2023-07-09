Some of us old folks remember it, but most do not. It’s called the Korean War.
Believe it or not the Korean War has not yet ended. A truce was signed but a formal peace treaty was never finalized. There are/were U.S. military personnel who are prisoners of war and never released. The likelihood of any of them still surviving is very poor. We must never forget them.
To have served in the Korean War one would have been born before 1936. So they are no longer youngsters.
Sgt. Terrance Stewart, U.S. Marine Corps, Madison